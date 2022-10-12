Sidharth Malhotra Says His Previous Relationship Taught Him Not To Gift Pets; Is He Hinting At Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt's love for pets is known to all. The actress never fails to drop cat mommy goals with her furry friend Edward. In fact, her pet was even her 'cat of honour' when she got hitched to her actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth Malhotra who is rumoured to be Alia's ex, expressed his fondness for her cat Edward which led fans to speculate that he was the one who gifted him to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

During a rapid fire round with the news portal, when the Shershaah star was asked about what he learnt from his previous relationship, he replied, "Don't gift pets!" Further, when he was asked what he would like to steal from Alia, he answered, "The cat. Edward. Take him..." and then stopped short.

This isn't the first time when Sidharth had mentioned that he missed Alia's cat. Previously on Koffee With Karan, when the actor was asked about what he missed about his previous relationship, he had replied, "Her cat."

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's campus romance Student Of The Year in 2012. Rumours about them being a couple floated in the media when they worked together on Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons. Though they never spoke about their relationship in public when they were dating, they confirmed it after their break-up.

Later, when Sidharth appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2019, he opened up on his equation with Alia post their split and said, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven't really met after it. It's civil. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I have given my first-ever shot with her in SOTY. There is so much history."

After their much publicised break-up, Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor. The lovebirds got hitched in April this year and are expecting their first child together. Sidharth on the other hand, is reportedly in a relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani.