The song revolves around various issues reeling Punjab like The Punjab Reorganisation Act (1996), 'Delhi Chalo' march and the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The song is being hailed online for speaking about the true issues of Punjab. The makers have also included short clips of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on May 29, 2022 after being shot. His demise shocked his fans and people from the entertainment industry, who expressed their grief and shock on social media. Three weeks after his death, his much-awaited song 'SYL' has been released.

Emotional fans flocked to the comments section on YouTube and other social media platforms to praise the song. They called Sidhu Moose Wala a legend and also trended #SYLByLegendMoosewala and #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala on Twitter. Take a look at a few Tweets and comments from Twitter and YouTube.

Kirandeep Kaur: New song #SYLByLegendMoosewala once again proves that many failed to understand #SidhuMooseWala. He was getting way better on Punjab issues than any other popular Punjabi singer. Most of them won't have guts to speak facts like Sidhu. #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.

Pinjabihits: I Salute you Sidhu Moosewala. What a song 🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥. RIP to the Greatest Of All , this is Kingshitttttt 👑 #SYLByLegendMoosewala. #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.

Sheena: Legends live forever 🕊 #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala.

Khalsa: SYL song is full of Truth! Which singer other than him writes songs which such a Beautiful & Great Message? We lost a Gem...A Diamond!! #SYLByLegendMoosewala.

Modified Lovers: Legends Never Die ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

The Vinayak Vlogs: Always & Forever Siddhu moosewala ❤️.

Mohit Yadav: THE LEGEND..AND LEGEND NEVER DIES..MISS U PAAJI DIL DA NI MAADA.... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏.

Ali Hassan: No one can replace sidho mosse wala he was legend ,and he will remain our hearts forever 😓.

(Social media posts are not edited)

(Images Source: Sidhu Moose Wala YouTube)