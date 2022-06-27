Sidhu Moose Wala’s Posthumous Song SYL Removed From YouTube; Admirers Unhappy

The song that was released on Thursday (June 23), was trending on top and before being made unavailable, the song had crossed 27 Million views, 3.3 Million likes.

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal (SYL)', which was released after his demise, has been removed from YouTube. A message is being displayed which read as, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

The song was considered controversial as issues like killing of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the attack on the Golden Temple, Punjab Reorganisation Act (1996), Delhi Chalo March and Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal among others were mentioned in the video.

A YouTube spokesperson was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "We have clear policies for removal requests from governments around the world. We review government removal requests when notified through the correct legal processes, and also review content for violations of our Community Guidelines. And, where appropriate, we restrict or remove content in keeping with local laws and our Terms of Service after a thorough review. All of these requests are tracked and included in our Transparency Report."

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, his admirers are unhappy with the song being removed from YouTube. Kewal Singh and Gurinder Singh were quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "We wanted to hear the song but it has been banned which is not right. Everyone has the right to raise issues concerning people and governments should be interfere into it." (sic)

Shehnaaz Gill Trends On Twitter After Her Debut Ramp Walk As Bride; Actress Thanks Fans For Motivation

Another admirer Harjinder Singh said, "The governments had always been maltreating the Sikhs, the banning of song on the day when Simranjit Singh had won the parliamentary bye election is another step motherly treatment with Sikhs as Mann was raise voice for Moosewala and praising his song." (sic)