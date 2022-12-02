Singer Jubin Nautiyal Involved In Major Accident, Rushed To Hospital With Severe Injuries

Recommended Video

Famous playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for songs like Lut gaye and Raataan Lambiyan, among others, has suffered serious injuries after meeting with an accident. As per reports, the accident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday morning (December 2), and the singer was taken to a hospital in Mumbai.

Nautiyal has suffered severe injuries, including a broken elbow, cracked ribs, and some injuries in the head, after he fell down from the staircase of a building. Jubin will be undergoing an operation on his right arm following the accident and has been advised not to use his right arm by the doctors.Meanwhile, the singer was seen at the airport on Friday morning (December 2) with a fractured elbow. An update about Jubin's health is awaited.

Nautiyal visited Dubai last week for a live concert, and talking about the same, the singer said that he always enjoyed performing for the people of Dubai, and the warmth he gets is fulfilling.

Jubin Nautiyal tasted success with songs such as Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, and Raataan Lambiya after they ruled the top of the chartbusters. He has also sung some superhit songs, including Saamne Aaye, Manike, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Bewafa Tera, and Masoom Chehra. The singer has over the years established himself as one of the most popular and sought-after singers in the industry.