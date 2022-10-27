Singer, Songwriter Bismil Works With A Pure Passion For Spreading The Magic Of Sufi Music All Over The World.

There are tons of talented beings working across varied sectors around the world, but among them, only a few rare gems go ahead to become prominent names in their fields. Ever wondered what could be the reasons for these handful of professionals to stand so different from the rest? Well, there could be a myriad of factors, but no one can deny how honesty and authenticity go a long way in helping people offer the best to their target demographic and eventually become their best versions in all that they ever choose to lay their hands on. Who better than singer Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, to serve as an example here?

Bismil, aka Mohd Asif with "Bismil Ki Mehfil," his team has been growing swiftly as an incredible Sufi music artist and performer.

This self-driven and high-performing Sufi music performer and artist hails from Delhi, India, but today has made quite a name for himself in different parts of the world for the kind of magic he has spread as a Sufi music artist through tons of shows and performances and his growing presence on social media as well. On one end, where music artists are busy following the crowd offering the same music in the name of Rap, Pop, Hip-Hop, Punjabi, and the like, Bismil, on the other hand, is on a different divine path, where each of his performances is a step forward in letting the world know the magic of cultural music and the power of Sufi music, Shayaris and Qawwalis.

Along with the CEO and Founder of Yours Eventfully, Vibhor Hasija, as a team, they have been working for the last eight years to take his team forward to more tremendous success and glory. To expand the Sufi music horizon, they even formed Bismil Ki Mehfil, and as a team, they are now revolutionizing the whole of the music space with their incredible Sufi music sets.

What began as a small group with a handful of shows now has grown to be a brand in itself, touring across the country while creating a Sufi vibe worldwide. People can listen to his songs on Spotify or follow him on Instagram @bismil.live.