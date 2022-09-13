Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur: There Are Times When I Feel I Want To Have A Baby

Mrunal Thakur is currently riding high on the success of her recent release, Dulquer Salman-starrer Sita Ramam. The critically acclaimed film turned out to be a money spinner at the box office and continues to win hearts even after its OTT release.

Recently, the actress got candid with Shriya Pilgaonkar about what dating in their 30s looks like in the second episode of Bumble's series Dating These Nights.

While debunking some of the outdated notions around being in a relationship in 30s, the Super 30 star opened up on the qualities that she is looking for in a partner.

Mrunal shared, "I think it's important for my partner to understand where I am coming from, what is going on in my mind and the profession we are in. There is so much insecurity around us, so all I need right now is a person who is secure enough to embrace this. It's very rare that you find these kind of people."

When asked if people in her life make her aware of her ticking biological clock, the actress revealed, "There are times when I feel I want to have a baby."

She also spoke about how supportive her mother is and shared, "She surprisingly said that even if I want to freeze my eggs or be a single mother, that's okay. And I thought wow mom, this is amazing."

Talking about love, Mrunal said that she doesn't want to fall in love; instead she wants to rise in it.

With regards to work, Mrunal has some exciting films in the pipeline. This includes Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa, Abhimanyu Dassani's Aankh Micholi, Gumraah in which she is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Huma Qureshi.