Social Media Users Call Deepika Padukone ‘CRINGE' For Promoting Her Brand On Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt share a beautiful friendship, which is often seen in their social interactions and appearances. Whenever Deepika and Alia exchange funny talks on each other's social media posts, it immediately grabs the internet's attention. New mom Alia Bhatt returned to Instagram on Sunday (December 11) and shared a couple of selfies after delivering a baby girl.

Alia posted two glowing, sun-kissed pictures of herself, and her B-town friend Deepika Padukone made a comment on her post that didn't go over well with some netizens. Alia in the selfie is seen wearing a lobster-printed night suit as she soaks up some sun in her bathroom. Along with the selfies, Alia wrote, "Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:-

Advertisement

Soon, Deepika Padukone dropped a hilarious and out of context comment, which was a shout-out to her newly launched skincare brand. Her comment read, "Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce?" referring to one of the ingredients of her face beauty product. "Hahaha you smell right beauty.. my favourite product currently," Alia replied.

However, a section of social media users were unhappy with Deepika's comment on Alia Bhatt's post and trolled her for the same. One user said, "@deepikapadukone kitna ad kroge mam," while another wrote, "@deepikapadukone bs ab #ad nhi." Another one asked Deepika, "alia k pic pe apne product k promotions ku." Another comment read, "@deepikapadukone ufffff anything for pr and marketing."

One said, "@deepikapadukone ye bht zada cringe comment hai." another added, "@deepikapadukone yaha pe product branding." Another user wrote, "@deepikapadukone yahan bhi promotion." Another social media user's comment read, "@deepikapadukone lol..height of advertisement." One user said, "u r behaving like a proper middle aged aunty. Trying soo hard to promote your failed brand."

Alia's post received several comments, including from her mother, Soni Razdan, who just wrote, "Hehe," while fellow new mom Sonam Kapoor said, "Baby mama glow."

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone recently launched her self-care brand Eighty-two East in collaboration with Jigar K Shah. And since then, she has been sharing videos and pictures of her brand, talking about its benefits. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her next big project, Pathaan. Her Project K, with Prabhas, is in the pre-production stage.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Brahmastra, welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November, whom they named Raha. Workwise, the actress will be making her Bollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone. The film will release exclusively on Netflix. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.