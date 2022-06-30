Sona Mohapatra is one of the few celebrities who fearlessly shares her opinion on various topics. In a new interview with India Today, the singer opined on the Hindi language debate and called it a 'shame' that some Bollywood actors are not fluent in this language.
Sona Mohapatra Expresses Disappointment Over Some B-Town Actors Not Being Fluent In Hindi; 'It's A Shame'
She also recalled her experience of watching pan-India films like Pushpa and RRR in cinema halls and shared that she was literally jumping and dancing and kind of making the 'foofa' crowd uncomfortable with her reaction.
The news portal quoted Sona as saying, "I can say one thing, that I have watched RRR and Pushpa and I was literally jumping and dancing and kind of making the 'foofa' crowd uncomfortable and I had one reaction. Hats off! The effort, the art direction, the casting was brilliant. It was great to see them embrace their culture."
She further added, "Although we have some incredible stars in Bollywood, I must say that there are actors who can barely speak Hindi and it's a shame because, as a Hindi film star, one should be fluent in the language. The Indian aesthetics are quite strong in South films."
Sona Mohapatra is currently awaiting the release of her documentary Shut Up Sona. According to the singer, her film is a commentary on the music and Bollywood industry through feminine lens.
Elaborating on Shut Up Sona, she clarified that her film is unlike all other hagiographies made in Bollywood. She said that she hasn't made the documentary as an autobiography or to glorify herself.
"I was not plying anyone with Sona Mohapatra's biography. It is a musical and political film. The reason I thought of doing this was I genuinely found myself pushed to a corner. I was in hospital and a tumor was dug out of my body and I said 'Oh my God, I need to tell my story!' I needed to grab this opportunity and not wait for anyone to give me a chance," she shared.
Sona further said that her vision was simple and that she wanted to write a musical love letter to India cinematically.
