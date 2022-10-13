Filmmaker Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss season 16 has not gone down well with many. Colors tv's decision to bring Sajid to the show has been criticised by netizens, including singer Sona Mahapatra. Bigg Boss 16, which started on October 1, has caused a severe outage among people for taking in Sajid as one of its contestants. The filmmaker was accused of sexual harrassment during the Me Too movement by nine women in 2018 who had once worked with him.

Sona Mahapatra, who has always been vocal about the rampant harassment that happens in the industry, had earlier alleged harassment by music composer Anu Malik. The singer has now called out the host of the show, actor Salman Khan, on social media. On Wednesday (October 12), Sona slammed Salman for "Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity" using his philanthropic tactics. She directly referred to Salman Khan's brand, Being Human.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling)."

This wouldn't be the first time that Sona based the inclusion of Sajid Khan in the reality show. When news of Sajid Khan's participation broke earlier this month, Sona tweeted, "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show."Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."

For the unversed, Sajid Khan in 2018 was accused by his female colleagues of sexually assaulting and harrassing them during India's "Me Too" Movement. As a result, he was ousted from Housefull 4 and a ban of one year was imposed on him that barred him from working. The allegations levelled against Sajid Khan include flashing of his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, watching porn in front of women, etc.

Amid the growing outrage over Sajid's participation in the show, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the removal of the disgraced director from the show.