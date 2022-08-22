Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents of a baby boy on Saturday (August 20, 2022). The couple shared an adorable post on social media to share this happy news with fans.
Sonam Kapoor Breaks Her Silence On Getting Trolled For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot
During her pregnancy, Sonam hit the headlines for several reasons. From going a babymoon with her hubby Anand Ahuja to bringing her A-game fashion quotient with her maternity photoshoot, the actress had a ball during her pregnancy.
However, her pregnancy photoshoot also received flak from a certain section of people. In her recent interview with Vogue magazine, the actress opened up on this. Sonam said that she has grown out of reacting to things which doesn't need a reaction.
The Neerja star said, Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it's also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."
Sonam said that if she puts out something to celebrate her body and her womanhood, it shouldn't come across as a surprise. She further added that she has always been the kind of person who has publicly discussed issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks.
In the same interview, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress also recalled how she broke her pregnancy news to her husband Anand Ahuja.
Sonam told the magazine, "I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had COVID-19 and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well."
Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija's upcoming thriller Blind which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name.
