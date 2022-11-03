Sonam Kapoor Pens An Appreciation Note For Husband Anand Ahuja As They Enjoy A Vacation In Austria

Sonam Kapoor is currently vacationing with her husband Anand Ahuja in Austria. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a love-soaked note for always having her back and putting her needs above his own. Sonam further wrote that her better half knows that to be a good dad, one has to be a good husband first.

In the first picture shared by Sonam, the Veere Di Wedding actress is seen planting a kiss on Anand's cheek as they step out to enjoy scenic beauty of Austria. The second picture offers a breathtaking view of Lake Altaussee while the last click offers a glimpse of the resort where Sonam and Anand are currently stationed.

The Neerja star captioned her post as, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I've really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I've been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you'd be a great dad but you've understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal 🧿❤️ #vayusparents PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking."

Anand Ahuja responded to Sonam's post with a comment that read, "So sweet my 🐰 ! 🥺🥺😍😍 ... and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend , love you," along with an infinity emoticon.

Fans too showered love on Sonam's appreciation note for her husband. One of them wrote, "God continue blessing you both, its hard now days to find someone that puts the other first in everything." Another one commented, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you.""The last line is so true... parents should not forget they are a couple first," read another comment on the actress' post.

This is Sonam and Anand's first vacation after welcoming their first child, son Vayu. After spending almost a month at her Mumbai home where she even celebrated Karwa Chauth, Sonam and her husband hosted a Diwali bash before they whisked off for an exotic vacation at Austria.

With regards to work, Sonam Kapoor is all set to return back on screen post embracing motherhood with Shome Makhija's upcoming thriller Blind.