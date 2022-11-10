Soni Razdan Expresses Her Joy On The Birth Of Her Granddaughter; Shares Parenting Tips To Alia Bhatt
Happiness, hope, and excitement have now become the norm for the Kapoor and Bhatt families as they welcome their newest member, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's daughter. On November 10, Neetu Kapoor visited the couple in the morning to see her granddaughter and shared her happiness on social media. Now, Soni Razdan can't stop herself from expressing her joy and happiness in front of the media as she attended a screening event.
In a recent screening event for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai, Soni raved about her daughter and her baby. She said, "We can say that it(the baby) is a gift of nature. We are very very thankful that everything has gone off well. The baby is good and the mother is good and everybody is safe." She added, "Yeh sab darr hota hai jab kisi ko bachcha paida karne waale hai ( Everyone fears that something might go bad when one is about to give birth). But everything was all right and we are very very happy!!!"
When asked if she has any parenting tips to give Alia, Soni Razdan said, "Everyone gives some tips to her. Ek Maa hoon main; so tips main kaise nhi dungi! (I am a mother, so naturally, I will give her tips!)" She further said. "She(Alia) is a mother and she has to discover several things for herself."
Alia delivered the baby in HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Girgaon on November 6. The couple was accompanied by their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The couple then took to Instagram after the surgery and posted a photo announcing their daughter's arrival.
On the work front, Alia will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.
Click Here To Watch The Interview
- On Soni Razdan’s Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic With Her Mom From Her Baby Shower
- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's First Diwali Celebration After Marriage Is All About Family, See Pics
- Alia Bhatt Was Planning To Join Drama School Before Her Bollywood Debut, Says Mom Soni Razdan
- Alia Bhatt To Get An ‘All Girls’ Baby Shower; Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor To Host
- Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reacts To The News Of Actress' Pregnancy; 'We Are All Dancing With Joy'
- Alia Bhatt Spotted Spending Some Quality Time With Her Mother Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen Bhatt In London
- Ranbir Kapoor Received This Expensive Wedding Gift From Mother-In-Law Soni Razdan
- Alia-Ranbir Wedding: Kapoors And Bhatts Pose Together For Perfect Family Picture!
- Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding Pictures Are Out: The Brahmastra Pair Looks Ethereal!
- Ila Arun Congratulates Soni Razdan Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; 'Hamari Sony Sasu Ma Ban Raheein Hai'
- Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Food Menu: Here's Everything You Need To Know!
- Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot On April 17: Read Details Inside!