Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 since it was the superstar's first period film. Unfortunately, the film helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, was panned by the critics and the audience upon its release.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 175 Crore, the Akshay Kumar-starrer made a lifetime collection of just Rs 68.05 Crore at the box office. In a recent interview with PTI, Sonu opened up on the failure of Samrat Prithviraj. The actor essayed the role of the poet Chand Bardai in the film.

Sonu told the news agency that he wished that Samrat Prithviraj had performed well because there was a lot of hard work put in.

The Simmba actor said, "I wish the film could have done well because there was a lot of hard work put in. As an actor, it is important that you give your 100 percent and it is up to the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong in it."

He continued that one has to accept failures and learn from them and can do better the next time, and can deliver better. The agency quoted as saying, "This time we failed but next time we will do well."

Sonu further said that Samrat Prithviraj will remain one of the special films of his career and added, "Whatever role I will be offered, I will keep on working hard for it and try to entertain people."

Workwise, Sonu Sood is all set to lend his voice to Spotify's new original audio series Commander Karan Saxena which is based on author Amit Khan's series Hamladar Commander Saxena.