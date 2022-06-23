Sonu Sood Reveals Prabhas Got Tired Of Shooting Baahubali 2, Finished 30% Of The Second Part And Gave Up

Sonu said, "I was once in talks for Baahubali, they needed more than two years, and I was working on Happy New Year at the time. These films can't be made, they make themselves. I still remember meeting Prabhas at the time; we've worked together in the past."

Did you know that the makers of Baahubali 2 had abandoned the film after shooting its 30%? Actor Sonu Sood revealed in an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast that Prabhas had told him that he got tired of shooting Baahubali 2 hence, he and the makers decided to stop shooting the film until they see how audience is reacting to the film's first part.

He further said, "I asked him how it's going, and he said, 'We're tired. We finished 30% of the second part and gave up. We couldn't shoot any more. We'll release the first part and see how it does and make the second part only if the first one works.'"

Sonu went on to add that was the real reason why the film ended so abruptly.

"It wasn't supposed to be the ending; they hadn't even finished the second part. It's only after the first Baahubali became a hit that they decided to finish the remaining 70%," revealed Sood.

In the same conversation, Sood revealed that earlier, he used to get only negative roles in the South Film Industry. He also used to give his nod to those projects, as he wasn't in a position to choose his projects. But things changed drastically for him when he turned into a messiah for the needy people when COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

With respect to work, Sonu was recently seen in Samrat Prithviraj. Unfortunately, the film was a dud at the box office.