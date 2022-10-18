Sooraj Barjatya Reveals Why He Refused To Cast Salman Khan In Uunchai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. But, it was Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite debutante Bhagyashree which catapulted him to fame. Later, Salman and Sooraj went on to deliver several box office hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Their last collaboration was the Diwali entertainer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Now after a gap of seven years, Sooraj Barjatya is making his directorial comeback with Uunchai. However, this time, his directorial doesn't star his long-time collaborator Salman Khan. Instead, the filmmaker has roped in veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in leading roles.

At the trailer launch of Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman knew about the film all throughout and had even discussed it with him. The superstar was keen to be a part of the film. However, he refused to cast him in Uunchai.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the filmmaker shared, "When I was making this, Salman asked me, 'Sooraj what are you making?' then, 'Why are you going to the hills?' Then he also told me, 'I can do this film!' I said no! Because we all know he can climb the mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can't."

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai revolves around three friends in their sixties, who decide to go on a trek to Mount Everest to fulfill one of their pals' last wish. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role.