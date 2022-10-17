SRK Kisses Son AbRam After He Wins A Medal At Taekwondo Match; Saif-Kareena Cheer For Taimur

It was a proud moment for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his youngest son AbRam won a medal at a Taekwondo match in Mumbai. Later, AbRam was seen getting a peck from his daddy dearest on the stage. A few pictures from the competition are going viral on social media.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam's older siblings Aryan and Suhana also attended the match to watch him live in action. Later, they were seen posing for pictures with AbRam's Taekwondo trainer, who taught them when they were kids as well.

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in a maroon shirt and black pants at the event. Besides him, celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also graced the match as the elder son Taimur was also a part of the tournament.

Shah Rukh, Aryan, Saif, Kareena and Taimur also posed for a group picture with other participants at the Taekwondon match.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan who was recently seen in an extended cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, has three interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee's Jawan co-starring Nayathara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which also features Taapsee Pannu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's last theatrical release was Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Her upcoming projects are Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta's upcoming film. Saif on the other hand, was last seen in Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha. His next is Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.