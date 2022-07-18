Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge blockbuster upon its release. Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Malhotra, the entertainer was hailed for impressive performances and a heart touching story. The movie helmed by Kabir Khan, was penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad.
SS Rajamouli Wanted To Direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Reveals Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad
In a new interview with a news portal, KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that his son and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli had expressed his interest to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, things didn't materialize as he was busy shooting the climax of his magnum opus, Baahubali.
"Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said 'Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Baahubali 1 and it was a jittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film," Prasad told Pinkvilla.
The writer revealed that the idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan germinated after he watched Chiranjeevi's Telugu film, Pasivadi Pranam. He said that he didn't have anyone in his mind when he was writing the film. However, when Salman Khan heard the story, he instantly come on board.
In the same interview, KV Vijayendra Prasad also spilled the beans about a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He revealed that the film will be a continuation of the first part and will begin with a 8 to 10 year leap.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolves around an Indian man who sets out on a journey to reunite a young mute Pakistani girl with her family in her homeland.
