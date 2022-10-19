Ten years ago on this day, Varun Dhawan was launched in Bollywood by filmmaker Karan Johar in his directorial Student Of The Year alongside two other newcomers- Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Since then, the trio has been winning hearts and how!

Speaking about Varun Dhawan, over the years, the actor has garnered a huge fanbase with his perfect comic timing and impeccable dancing skills. With films like Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, October and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, amongst others, he has established himself as one of the most popular leading men in the film industry.

As Varun Dhawan clocks a decade in Bollywood today, the handsome hunk walked down the memory lane and recalled how he felt the night before his debut film Student Of The Year released in theatres. The actor was speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Bhediya which is a horror-comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

Varun said, "I didn't sleep that night. My father (David Dhawan) woke up before anyone else. I did a little prayer in the temple with my mom. My mom used to tell me so many things. There were a lot of butterflies in my stomach. I don't think too much has changed since then, as I am nervous even now."

Upon its release, Student Of The Year turned out to be a commercial success though its received mixed reviews from the critics.

Talking about Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects besides Bhediya, the actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is also a part of the Amazon Prime Video's show Citadel which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.