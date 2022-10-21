It is that time of the year when our B-town celebrities put their best festive looks forward. As Diwali celebrations have kicked off, celebrated designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali party on Thursday (October 20), which was attended by several prominent celebrities. The bash was also attended by the industry's gen stars, including Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Except for Navya, Jhanvi, and Ananya, they were all dressed in sarees. But the one who grabbed all the attention was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. She draped herself in a beige sequined saree and paired it with a sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Even though Suhana looked gorgeous, a section of netizens on the internet pointed out her uncomfortable walk in the outfit and the high heels. Watch the video here

The video clip shared by a paparazzo account showed Suhana entering the venue. Many fans felt she resembled Deepika Padukone. One called her, "Next Deepika Padukone," while another said, "She looks like DP." One user wrote, "For a sec I thought it was Deepika." Another comment read, "Just love how elegantly she carries herself. Her aura and the way she is so calm. She is raised so perfectly I feel."



Khushi Kapoor too attended the bash wearing a white sheer saree, and her sister Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a green lehenga. For the unversed, Khushi and Suhana will be making their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor also joined them. She looked absolutely stunning in a sequinned saree.

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey ditched regular lengha and opted for an Indo-western style in black and white, giving a trendy fashion statement this festive season. The actress was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which failed at the box-office. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha with Siddhant Chaturvedi.