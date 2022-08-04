Suhana Khan Steps Out To Dine With The Archies Co-Star Agastya Nanda

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently went on a dinner outing with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The duo will be making their film debut together with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies.

Suhana and Agastya were also joined by the latter's mother Shweta Bachchan and her friend Kajal Anand at the restaurant. A video is going viral on social media where Suhana and Agastya are seen getting into their cars after the dinner.

Suhana looked ravishing in a black crop top and loose denims. While posing for the paparazzi, she refused to remove her mask. In the viral video, Shweta is seen holding her hand and walking along with her to drop her to the car. The two can seen bidding goodbye to each other.

Agastya Nanda clad in black casuals,is then holding Shweta by hand and accompanying her to the car, before joining her from the other side. Meanwhile, fans went gaga over this video.

A fan wrote, "I loveee Shweta Bachchan sweet nice and kind gesture the way she hold Suhana's hand." "Shweta and Suhana were tooo sweet," read another comment.

Watch the video.

Speaking about Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The Indian adaptation of the famous Archies comics will have Agastya essaying the role of Archie while Khushi and Suhana will be essaying the role of Betty and Veronica respectively.

Amid the nepotism debate which followed when the makers dropped the first look of The Archies, casting director Nandini Shrikent told Quint that the star kids were selected only after a proper casting process.