At a recent event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Suniel Shetty talked about netizens calling Bollywood celebrities 'druggies' after a few one came under the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Suniel Shetty Breaks His Silence On Bollywood Celebrities Being Targeted As 'Druggies'
The actor emphasized that the film industry is not the hub of druggies as people assume it to be. He said that people think celebrities are drug addicts but he knows many people from the industry who have never indulged in drug abuse.
Suniel said, "Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making one mistake, you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been a part of this industry for 30 years, and have many friends from here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there."
Referring to some celebrities and star kids finding themselves embroiled in drug-related controversies, the Hera Pheri actor added, "No, Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them as children and forgive such mistakes). Hashtag 'boycott Bollywood', hashtag 'Bollywood druggies' aisa hai nahi (these are not true)."
Have a look at the video.
Recently, Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor hit headlines when he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police after they conducted a raid at a rave party which he was a part of, and his medical reports tested positive for consumption of drugs. Later, he was granted bail on station.
Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also under the scanner of NCB in a drugs-on-cruise case. However, the investigating agency later gave him a clean chit in that matter.
