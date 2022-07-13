Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

Just like her father, Athiya also reacted to wedding rumours via her Instagram handle and wrote, "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months. Lol."

Rumours have been rife that Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty, will tie the knot with her longtime beau KL Rahul in three months. However, her actor-father Suniel has quashed the wedding rumours and told Radio Mirchi, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"

Recently, a source close to the couple informed India Today, "Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself."

Advertisement Advertisement

Not so long ago, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty also reacted to his sister's wedding rumours and said that it is untrue. Dainik Bhaskar quoted him as saying, "As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

With respect to work, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015, which also starred Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, which was unsuccessful at the box office. She has not made any official announcement about her next project yet.