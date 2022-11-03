Sunny Leone Admits She Was 'Self Conscious' While Working With Shah Rukh Khan; 'I Kept Telling Myself...'

Sunny Leone shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees in which she shook a leg to the popular dance number 'Laila Main Laila'. In a recent interview with a radio channel, the actress admitted that she was 'self conscious' while working with King Khan on that film.

Recalling her memories of collaborating with SRK, Sunny told Connect FM Canada, "There was a part of the song where he has to hold me up, and I had no idea that it would happen, and all I kept thinking was, 'Are yaar itna khaana khaya kyun maine (Why did I stuff myself)'. You feel so self-conscious about everything, because I've never worked with him before, though he's so nice and made me feel so comfortable, but still, the only thing that was going through my mind was that I don't want to let these people down. I want to do my best, god knows what will happen if I get a chance to work with him next."

She continued, "I kept telling myself, 'Have your sh*t together, don't mess this up!' Make every step count... giving myself those pep talks, that was definitely needed."

Further, during the rapid fire round when Sunny was asked to pick who between Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has the best sense of humour, the Ragini MMS 2 actress took Salman's name.

"This one is hard to answer because I've spent more time with one than the others. So for this answer, I would say, Salman Khan. I've spent more time with Salman than Aamir and Shah Rukh. Though the others are very nice." Sunny told the channel.

Sunny Leone rose to fame when she participated in Bigg Boss 5 which was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. She made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2 in which she starred alongside Arunoday Singh and Randeep Hooda. The actress went on to star in films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love, to name a few.

The actress recently wrapping up the shooting of a new season of Splitsvilla which has Arjun Bijlani as her co-host.