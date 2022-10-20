Sunny Leone Pens A Love Note For Daniel Weber On His 44th Birthday: ‘You're an amazing Father and Husband’
Sunny Leone is an actress who is quite active on social media and aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her posts. From sharing stunning pics of herself to mushy pics with her husband Daniel Weber and love filled pics with their kids, each of Sunny Leone's posts is a treat for the fans. And now, the Ek Paheli Leela actress is once again making the headlines as she shared a stunning pic of herself with Daniel on the latter's 44th birthday and it has set the social media on fire.
In the pic, Sunny was seen dressed in a multi-coloured swimsuit and was sitting on a boat as she posed with Daniel. The couple was basking in the sun together and the cloudy sky and clear blue sea water served as the perfect backdrop for the pic. In the caption, Suny showered immense love on Daniel and called him an amazing father and husband. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling husband!! May we always be so in love and enjoying life together in every way always! You're an amazing Father and Husband. Always selflessly caring about us over yourself! I love you so much and hope your birthday is amazing".
Take a look at Sunny Leone's post:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sunny has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be next in Ginna. Helmed by Mohanbabu Suryaah the movie is an action comedy entertainer and also stars Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput in key roles. Ginna is slated to hit the screens on October 21 and will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.
