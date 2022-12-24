Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Welcomes SIT Probe In Disha Salian Case, Says His Son's Death Is Connected To It

KK Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “This should have happened long ago but it was a different government so it was not done. This decision is right. In the previous government, the investigation was not done properly because their people were involved in the case.”

Sushant’s father also spoke with Republic Bharat and alleged that police and the government gave false statements at the time. He went on to add that Sushant was murdered and that his son couldn’t commit suicide as he was not a coward. The late actor’s dad believes that there will be a breakthrough in his son’s case if Disha’s murder mystery gets solved.

KK Singh called Sushant a brilliant, brave, and intelligent person, and how Rhea Chakraborty was bad news for his son. He once again asked the CBI to deal with both Disha and Sushant’s cases whilst expressing faith in the new government of Maharashtra.

For the unversed, Disha Salian was Sushant’s manager who allegedly died by suicide in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, just days before the actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, after the ruling government announced in the state assembly that an SIT will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray said the present government was playing dirty politics to divert the attention from the NIT scam involving the chief minister.