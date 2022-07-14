It's been two years since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While the reason behind his demise continues to be a mystery, his sister Priyanka Singh in her first-ever TV interview, has made some startling allegations.

While speaking with India News, Singh said that it is unlikely that her late brother died by suicide as there were no marks of a suicide on his body. She said that she is a criminal lawyer and told the news channel that after looking at the fan and the bed's height in her brother's room, she understood that it cannot be a suicide. Sushant's sister said that she got suspicious after seeing his dead body.

Further, Priyanka made several allegations and said, "The entire world saw what happened that day. When the police arrived, Sushant's house had already become a picnic spot. When I reached the place late night, it was secured with a yellow barricade tape. It took 7 to 9 days to remove that and I was there." Singh said that when she saw the 'crime scene' for the first time, she understood that her brother cannot die by suicide.

Advertisement Advertisement

Further, Priyanka claimed that her brother's death is a part of a huge conspiracy hatched by a nexus who was insecure of his talent and intellect. She said Bollywood is an industry that never sees recession. She further added, that after Sushant's death, people understood how much the common man disliked the system of the film industry.

Priyanka looked teary-eyed throughout the interview. She told the interviewer that she will go to the depth of the matter and will continue the campaign till her last breath.

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with the popular TV soap, Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to star in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichore, to name a few. His swan song was Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi.