Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Reacts To New Claims In Actor’s Death, Demands Security For Mortuary Personnel

After the actor’s death in 2020, Shweta fought a long-drawn battle for her brother, and just when there was little hope of justice, Roopkumar Shah's claim has come as a ray of hope for Sushant’s family.

Amid the new shocking claims, Shweta has appealed on social media to provide security to the mortuary personnel. She even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kirti wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. 🙏#justiceforsushantsinghrajput”

Sushant’s death was termed as a suicide by the investigating team but the late actor’s family and fans are still claiming that there is something wrong with the investigation. They have been relentless in their demand for justice of the departed soul.