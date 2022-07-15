While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rohman said, "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

Last night, if there was one picture which took social media by storm, it was the picture of actress Sushmita Sen with her beau Lalit Modi, the former chairman of IPL. While Sushmita has not posted her pictures with Modi or reacted to Modi's post yet, wherein he claimed that he is dating her, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl has finally reacted to her alleged relationship with the business tycoon, and guess what? He wishes all the good things for her.

Going by Rohman's statement, it is pretty clear that he has moved on, and he holds no grudge against his ex-lover.

Advertisement Advertisement

Not so long ago, Rohman and Sushmita were spotted together after their breakup and netizens thought they are back together. However, a source close to the ex-couple informed a media portal that despite their breakup, the duo is constantly in touch with each other.

Coming to Lalit Modi's announcement about his relationship with Sushmita, he has clarified that he and the Aarya actress are not married yet, and they are just dating each other.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, we wonder what's stopping Sushmita from making her relationship with Modi official on Instagram.