Sushmita Sen Is Dating Lalit Modi: The Couple To Tie The Knot Soon?

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓," wrote Lalit Modi in his initial post on Twitter.

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe, and popular actress is dating famous businessman Lalit Modi. The exciting announcement was made by Lalit Modi himself, with a Twitter post on July 15, Thursday. In his initial post, the businessman addressed Sushmita Sen as his better half, which fueled the wedding rumours and left the netizens and media surprised.

Later, he made another Twitter post, clarifying that he is dating Susmita Sen, but they are not married yet. However, the former IPL chairman confirmed that a wedding is indeed on the cards for the couple. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," reads his second post.

To the unversed, Lalit Modi is in London since 2010, after he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. If the reports are to be believed, Sushmita Sen and Modi started dating a while back, even though the duo knew each other from the former Miss Universe's modelling days. The grapevine suggests that the couple is serious about each other, and are planning to make the wedding announcement soon.