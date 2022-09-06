In July this year, IPL founder and business tycoon Lalit Modi sent the internet into a tizzy when he announced that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen. He proclaimed his love for her by sharing some pictures in which the duo were seen cozying up while vacationing together.

Soon after he made his relationship with Sushmita public, he changed his Instagram display picture to a photo with her. He also changed his Instagram bio, which read, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."

After Lalit's surprising revelation, the couple was subjected to constant trolls and memes on social media. However, the former beauty queen hit back at haters for calling her a 'gold digger' with a sassy post.

It's been a little over a month now, but rumours about their break-up have started surfacing on social media after Lalit recently made a major change in his Instagram profile picture and bio.

The businessman not only changed his Instagram display picture but he also removed Sushmita's name from his bio. However, the duo has not made any official statements about their break-up yet.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl several times in the last few weeks. Their viral videos clicked by the paparazzi left the netizens asking where Lalit Modi was.

Earlier, when Rohman was asked about Sushmita's relationship with Lalit, he had told Pinkvilla, "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!" Despite their break-up, Sushmita and Rohman continue to be good friends and the latter even shares a good equation with the actress' daughters Renee and Alisah.