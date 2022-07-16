IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently took social media by storm after he announced that he is dating former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen. He also mentioned that he intends to tie the knot with her soon. Lalit Modi's revelation sent the internet into a tizzy.

After Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, her father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen has broken his silence on the actress' relationship with Modi. He said that he has no knowledge about this development.

An IANS report quoted Shubeer as saying, "I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment."

He told reporters that during the course of conversation with his daughter on Friday, there was just casual talk where the business tycoon wasn't mentioned even once.

Sen also said that being in a relationship is a big development in his daughter's life, and if it would have happened, she would have told him. But, as of now, she hasn't said anything to him about Lalit Modi. Sushmita's father further revealed that she came home to attend a family function almost 18 months back and even then, she did not inform anyone in the family about her relationship.

On being asked whether Lalit Modi as a son-in-law was acceptable to him, Sushmita's father said that this question would arise only after he is certain that Lalit exists in the matter. He said that had he been aware about this matter earlier, he would have informed the media everything as he believes there's nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, Lalit Sen's relationship announcement with Sushmita had led to a meme fest on social media. Sushmita had reacted to her pictures with Lalit with an Instagram post in which she mentioned that she is in a happy space and also clarified that she is neither engaged or married.