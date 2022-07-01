Sushmita Sen Talks About Why She Never Got Married: Says Men Were A Letdown, Had Nothing To Do With Her Kids

Sushmita Sen has finally spilled the beans about why she didn't get married, and also made it clear that daughters Renee Sen and Alisah have nothing to do with her decision. Sushmita Sen during a candid conversation with Twinkle Khanna, said that the men in her life were a letdown.

Sen said, although she never expected anyone to share the responsibility, she believes they also cannot ask her to step away from hers. Talking about marriage she added, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids."

"My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch," Sushmita said.

The Aarya actress revealed that she came close to marriage thrice, but "all three times God saved me." She said God has been protecting her and her two kids.

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen earlier this year, broke up with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two remain on cordial terms as they often react to each other's social media posts and celebrate each other's successes.

Professionally, Sushmita who won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant and went on to make her debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak in 1996. The actress took a decade-long hiatus from acting but returned to screen with the 2020 hit series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.