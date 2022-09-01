Swara Bhasker: Alia Bhatt Got A Lot Of Negative Attention After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic Suicide

The ongoing trend 'Boycott Bollywood' on social media has become a hot topic of discussion among filmmakers and actors and why not? Owing to the ongoing trend, recently, many films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger suffered severely at the box office. In her recent tete-e-tete with a media portal, when actress Swara Bhasker was asked about the same, she said that she has faced a lot of boycott calls on Twitter.
She told Zoom, "I don't know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant (Singh Rajput)'s tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair - the kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had released, it got a lot of boycott calls and negative publicity and it did very badly." (sic)