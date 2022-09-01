Swara Bhasker: Alia Bhatt Got A Lot Of Negative Attention After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tragic Suicide

She told Zoom, "I don't know how much boycott trends actually affect the business. Alia Bhatt got a lot of negative attention on social media after Sushant (Singh Rajput)'s tragic suicide, which was of course completely unfair - the kind of accusations that were being made about a lot of Bollywood A-Listers. At that time, Sadak 2 had released, it got a lot of boycott calls and negative publicity and it did very badly." (sic)

The ongoing trend 'Boycott Bollywood' on social media has become a hot topic of discussion among filmmakers and actors and why not? Owing to the ongoing trend, recently, many films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger suffered severely at the box office. In her recent tete-e-tete with a media portal, when actress Swara Bhasker was asked about the same, she said that she has faced a lot of boycott calls on Twitter.

The actress further said that when Gangubai Kathiawadi came out, the same kind of conversations started about nepotism, but people went, watched it and loved it.

Swara further said that the ongoing boycott culture is hyped up, and it is driven by a small group of people by a certain agenda. She further said that they are hatemongers who hate Bollywood and want to destroy Bollywood, as they are spreading malicious lies about the film industry.

"And I think they are earning from it...We've enough evidence to prove that most of these are paid trends. There are also people who used Sushant's tragedy for their own personal agendas and benefit," added Bhasker.

With respect to work, Swara will next be seen in Kamal Pandey's Jahaan Chaar Yaar which also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.