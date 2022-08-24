Swara Bhasker On The Current Phase Of Bollywood: With Bollywood, ‘Pappufication’ Has Happened

While talking to India Today, Swara Bhasker said, "I don't know it's kind of a strange comparison but I am reminded of Rahul Gandhi. Everyone kept calling him pappu, so now everybody believes it. I have met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood also, this 'pappufication' has happened."

The way most of the Bollywood films have been tanking at the box office, it is being considered that Bollywood is in a bad phase. When actress Swara Bhasker was probed about the same during her recent interaction with a media portal, she rather gave an example of politician Rahul Gandhi and said that with Bollywood, 'pappufication' has happened.

She also shared her thoughts about the north vs south cinema debate and said that everyone is blaming Bollywood for people not coming to the theatres, but she does not feel that it is true.

While elaborating her point, she said, "The first reason and this I am quoting Anurag [Kashyap], I heard him say this in an interview and it made perfect sense to me. He said, 'the country is going through an economic slump' and film is a leisure activity and no one wants to spend money on leisure when things otherwise are so costly."

She went on to add that OTT has come in and really disrupted the watching experience. She also commented on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and said that after his tragic demise, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs, alcohol and s*x.

"My question is very simple, 'if everyone is doing just this, then who is making films?' Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood," asserted Bhasker.