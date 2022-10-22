Swara Bhasker Roasts Film Producers Who Label Her Too Controversial In Fun Instagram Reel, Watch

Actress Swara Bhasker recently shared a video clip on Instagram where she can be seen taking a jibe at film producers who call her "too controversial". Going along with a current trend, Sawra in the Instagram Reel is seen dancing at her home. The text on the video screen read, "Producers be like: She's too controversial!" "moi: More publicity for my film!! (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)" (sic).

The 34-year-old actress is wearing a pink and yellow saree and has pulled her hair back in a bun. She is adorned in heavy jewellery. Meanwhile, she captioned the post as, "Dheett (Stubborn) of the world unite!" The post's caption is followed by several hashtags like insta reels, trending, Bollywood, Bollywood movies, Bollywood news, self love, saree, saree love, saree not sorry, saree draping and saree lover. Check out the post here

Fans were quick to react to Swara's post and praised her. One user wrote, "She is winning." Another person commented, "Haha...love your spirit!!!" One comment read, "Not controversial enough (red heart emoji)." "You are one great lady," said another of Sawara's followers.

Swara Bhasker was previously seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which was released in theatres on September 16. Her next project is Mimamsa, a murder mystery, and she also has a women-centric drama Mrs Falani.