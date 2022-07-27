In the T-shirt, Sushant Singh Rajput's picture is printed along with the quote: "Depression like drowning." The netizens are now calling out Flipkart for this insensitive and disrespectful portrayal of the late actor, and his mental health condition. The fans of Sushant are also bashing the e-commerce giant for dragging a person who is no more in this world for their business.

A T-shirt that refers to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput that is being sold on Flipkart, has irked his fans to a great extent. The t-shirt, which features the late actor's face, with a quote on depression was discovered by netizens recently. This has angered the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, who have started a campaign against Flipkart by trending #BoycottFlipkart on Twitter.

Read some of the #BoycottFlipkart tweets here:

"Shame on @Flipkart 😠😠 Kindly do remove this product now... Otherwise get ready to boycott.. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BoycottBollywood BW Killed SSR DreamProjects," wrote Hemant Vardani.

"#BoycottFlipkart @Flipkart @flipkartsupport

Remove this t shirt. We all know how SSR @itsSSR is killed by Bollywood mafias." reads Ayush's tweet.

"#BoycottFlipkart

This t e commerce 'giant' frm whom Sushant gt proposal to b their brand ambassador

This is t e commerce 'giant' who chosed t Bhatt ki beti n damad for endorsement

This is t e commerce 'giant' who now cm out as another puppet of bwd

Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever," wrote Soma Dutta.

To the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The supremely talented actor's untimely demise left his fans, media, and industry members in deep shock. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police. But the probe was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A separate drug case investigation based on the actor's death is also registered, and it is handled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).