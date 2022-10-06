Sushmita Sen made a hit comeback from the web-series Aarya, the story of a woman from a loving mother to a ruthless drug kingpin. She earned praises from critics and audience alike for her performance. The role even earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award in a Web Series. Now, she is going to take a daring step in her acting career by essaying the role of the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her upcoming web series, Taali.
Taali First Look: Sushmita Sen Will Play The Role Of Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant
Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to announce the series and share its first look. In the caption, she wrote, "Taali- bajaungi nhi, bajwaungi!!! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me pruder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and bringing her story to the world!!! Here's to life & to everyone's right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." However, Sen is yet to release the release date of the series.
After winning the title of Miss Universe, Sushmita debuted in 1996 with the film Dastak. She also starred im movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyon Kii...Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta, and Samay-When Time Strikes. She made her comeback with the Hotstar series Aarya which spawned two seasons. She is now actively working one the next season as well.
