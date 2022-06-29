Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up together for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In her recent interaction with a news agency, the Thappad actress opened up on the same. She said that working with King Khan feels like a personal achievement and added that his films were her journey to Bollywood.
Taapsee Pannu On Her Dunki Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: Even Before I Met Him, His Journey Felt Too Personal
Taapsee told PTI, "For me, introduction to films happened in college. I haven't seen many films in theatre in school (days) because we would hardly watch films in my house. So, a lot of Shah Rukh Khan films became my first few films that I have seen."
She told the news agency that working on Dunki with two of her favourites, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is like a dream come true for her. She said that she feels deeply connected with the superstar's journey as they both hail from Delhi and started from scratch.
"When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it," PTI quoted Taapsee as saying.
He further added, "He comes from Delhi, same place like me, started from scratch. I don't miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself."
Speaking about Dunki, reports suggest that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial revolves around the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians for immigration to countries like Canada and USA.
Taapsee had previously starred in Shah Rukh Khan-bankrolled Badla alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.
