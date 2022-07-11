Taapsee Pannu in her recent interview with a news portal, shared an anecodote about being approached by a girl, who liked her, while she was holidaying with her friends in Goa. The Looop Lapeta actress said that she liked it at that time, as she was unaware that the girl liked her.
Taapsee Pannu Recalls A Girl Hitting On Her In Goa: I Felt Nice About It At That Point
While speaking with Curly Tales, when Taapsee was asked if she was ever been hit on by a co-actor or anyone of the same gender, the Thappad star shared, "Not colleague or co-actor of the same gender, but (it happened) when I went out in Goa once with my friends and all. I didn't realise it first. Then my friends told me that she is hitting on you. I think I felt nice about the fact that because you always think a girl will find only faults in other girls. So it was like she finds me nice, oh nice. So I felt nice about it at that point."
Mithali Raj who was also a part of the interaction was asked the same question. In response, she said that a girl might have hit on her, but she never realised it. The former captain of Indian Women's Cricket team added, "As she said sometimes you don't understand that they are."
In the same interaction, Taapsee was also asked if she ever felt jealous of other actors doing better than her, the actress called jealous a wrong word but also added, "Yes, maybe envious of the opportunities that they got and I didn't."
Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports biopic Shabaash Mithu. The film revolves around the life and struggles of India's greatest female batter, Mithali Raj. Shaabaash Mithu helmed by Srijit Mukherji, is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on July 15. Besides this film, Taapsee has multiple promising projects in the pipeline which include Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, her home production Blurr and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
