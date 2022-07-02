Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial Dunki. In a recent interview with a news portal, the Looop Lapeta actress opened up on her experience of working with the Badshah of Bollywood.

Taapsee told Indian Express that it is surreal that she is working on a Rajkumar Hirani film with Shah Rukh Khan and that she has to pinch herself every day to believe that this is happening.

The actress said, "I have grown up watching his (SRK) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don't mess it up."

The Badla star told the portal that she feels happy about bagging this film only on the basis of her credentials and her talent. She was quoted as saying, "I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked I what did."

Taapsee revealed that she has already wrapped a schedule of Dunki and added that she is looking forward to the next schedule. "I have started work on it and we have already finished one schedule. We have completed a little less than half the film. After the release of Shabaash Mithu, I will go for the next schedule," she shared with the portal.

Dunki is slated to hit the big screens in December 2023. It also marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. According to reports, the movie is a social drama based on the topic of donkey flights. For those who don't know, it's an illegal method of immigration via multiple stops in different countries.