Taapsee Pannu Says She Is Taken More Seriously Now As An Artiste And As A Producer

She told Bombay Times, "People took me seriously as an actor a few years ago. And now they take me seriously on all that happens behind the scenes. I'm heard and my opinions and inputs on the broader view of filmmaking are taken more seriously into account."

Actress-turned-producer Taapsee Pannu is elated with her journey in the Hindi Film Industry. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Taapsee asserted that today, she is taken more seriously as an actress, as well as a producer.

She further said that a few years ago, she was heard and valued as an artiste, but now, when she hears a script or reads one, she starts thinking of it as a film overall and not just about the work that she may want to do in it.

Organically, she finds herself going beyond the scope of her own work alone. She further said that when a film works, everything works.

Advertisement Advertisement

"People know that I know things like the numbers and the logistics. Today, I am taken more seriously as an artiste and as a producer," asserted Pannu.

As a producer, Taapsee said that she wants to produce content where she is not the focal point.

"I had agreed to work on Blurrr long before I decided to produce it myself. It was during the pre-production days when I decided to step in as a producer, though that was not the idea behind starting my company. The plan is to now back the kind of stories that resonate with me," averred Pannu.

With respect to work, Taapsee will next be seen in Shabaash Mithu, which is slated to arrive in theatres on July 15, 2022.