While speaking about being paired opposite Taapsee in Dunki, Taapsee told Bollywood Bubble, "Sapna bhi nahi tha because I never thought. I never dreamt this couldn't happen. Starring in a Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan film was not even a part of my dream. I was like, it's an unreal thing. Dream mein bhi nahi aa sakti hai ye to."

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on the cloud nine and what not? After all, it is a dream for any actress to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's films. However, Taapsee says that working with Shah Rukh Khan was not even a part of her dream, as she never thought it would ever happen. Recently, Shah Rukh announced his upcoming film Dunki, which is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also features his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

In the same interview, Taapsee also spoke about being rejected by filmmakers or producers in her initial days of her career owing to her look.

Recalling those days, Taapsee said, "Just that you know you are not good-looking enough to be the heroine, like again not to my face, I got to know it as a reason of my rejection eventually. They've been kind enough not to say this in my face and the things like you are not bankable enough. You fit the rule but you're not a name as yet that people can watch the film for. We can't take you so you have to take someone who has a name right now. That kind of stuff was at the beginning of my career."

With respect to work, Taapsee's latest film Shabaash Mithu is currently running in theatres. The film is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India's women's national cricket team Mithali Raj.

Apart from Dunki, Taapsee has Dobaara, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Blurr in her kitty.