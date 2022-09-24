As a two-time National Award winner, six times Filmfare Award winner, and Padma Shri awardee, there is no question about Tabu's acting prowess. Her performances in movies like Chandni Bar, Maachis, and Astitva are still fresh in audience's memory. She continues to receive praise for her work in recent films like Drishyam, Andhadhun, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. When she was asked about which of her co-stars served as a big inspiration for her, she fondly named Irrfan Khan.
Tabu Reveals How Working With Irrfan Khan Redefined Her Acting Method
Tabu and Irrfan Khan became one of the most-loved movie pairings after their performances in movies The Namesake, Maqbool, and Haider. In an interview with Film Companion, Tabu said that she changed after working with him. She explained that sometimes, people come into your life, redefine you and you start seeing things differently. She revealed that Irrfan affected her a lot and she learned to be true to her characters and brought that to her work.
Tabu said that she can't even begin to describe what Irrfan Khan meant to her. She confessed that what she and Irrfan shared on-screen cannot be replicated again with anyone.
Tabu is currently shooting for Drishyam 2 and Bholaa with Ajay Devgn. She said that her experiences with Devgn while working on both films is completely different. While they would joke around on the sets of Drishyam 2, Ajay is quite serious during Bholaa's shoot as he is also directing the film.
