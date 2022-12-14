Taimur Ali Khan Competes With Karan Johar's Son Yash At School Sports Day, Kareena's Reaction Is PRICELESS

We cannot thank Kareena Kapoor enough for blessing our social media feed with adorable snaps from Taimur Ali Khan's school sports day event. The Bollywood diva, who attended the event with her husband Saif Ali Khan, treated us with photos on Instagram. Guess what? Little Taimur competed with Karan Johar's son Yash Johar and other kids in the relay race.

TAIMUR, YASH JOHAR COMPETE TOGETHER AT RACE

The two star kids, who study at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, looked as cute as a button as they wore their school uniforms while participating in the race. They had a blast as they competed in different races during their sports day.

Kareena turned cheerleader for her son, sharing a glimpse from his function on her Instagram story. She tagged Karan Johar while posting a picture of their kids along with a heartfelt note.

"They got the pose right. Go my loves Go," she wrote.

SAIF COMPETES AT TAIMUR'S SCHOOL SPORTS DAY

Doting dad Saif took some time off his busy schedule to compete in a race at his son Taimur Ali Khan's school sports day. Kareena posted a snap from the school function where her husband can be seen standing along with other fathers.

Bebo gushed over Saif as she talked about his swag in the caption. She wrote, "Father's race swag dekho." Indeed, Kareena doesn't leave any chance to praise her dearest hubby. Couple goals, isn't it?

KAREENA, SAIF'S LIP LOCK MOMENT

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood couple was snapped by the paparazzi as they headed out for some work. Kareena gave a goodbye kiss to Saif, leaving everyone gushing over their PDA. Saif, who will be next seen in Adipurush, carried little Tim Tim on his shoulders as he locked lips with his wifey.

KAREENA KAPOOR UPCOMING FILMS

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which bombed at the box office. The comedy drama was the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Grump, which starred Tom Hanks in a lead role. Although the film couldn't perform as per expectations, Kareena received praise for her performance.

The Veere Di Wedding actress will entertain the audience with the Hindi remake of Devotion Of Suspect X. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The tinsel town diva will share screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew, which will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Watch this space for more updates!