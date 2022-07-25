Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Mohit Suri's upcoming thriller, Ek Villain Returns. The film also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The cast of the movie is currently busy with the promotions.

In a recent tete-a-tete with a news portal, Tara spoke about male actors being given more respect by the paparazzi than female actors. On being asked about pay parity and how male and female stars are sometimes not given an equal platform in a film, the Tadap actress said that it doesn't need to be a huge conversation but some changes could be made at the ground level.

Tara stated that she has noticed in a lot of paparazzi videos that the male celebrities are addressed as 'sir' by the photographers, but female celebrities of the same age are just called by their first names. The actress clarified that she isn't asking the shutterbug to call her 'ma'am' or jee or anything.

"And not that we want that respect. We're all very young, we don't want to be called ma'am or jee or anything but it is this very general sense of 'the man is greater and so he must be given more respect'. That's what I am saying, it comes from small things like that. Like if we could change small things like that it could move mountains," the Student Of The Year 2 actress told Pinkvilla.

Her co-star Arjun Kapoor who was also a part of the same interview, shared his take on pay parity and said that among the current crop of actors, Alia Bhatt should be charging way more than any of her male or female contemporaries after how Gangubai Kathiawadi fared at the box office.

Coming back to Ek Villain Returns, the film is slated to release on July 29.