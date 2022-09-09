Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming up for the first time for Indra Kumar's upcoming film Thank God. The makers of the film unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the family entertainer today.
Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Promise A Rib-Tickling Diwali Entertainer
The trailer begins with Sidharth Malhotra's character meeting with a car accident following which he reaches Yamlok for the time being while hanging between life and death. Ajay Devgn essays the role of a modern-day Chitragupt who shows him the mirror about how he had been leading his life on earth and offers him to play a game of life.
Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."
Ajay Devgn also shared the same sneak-peek on his Twitter page and wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."
The trailer gives us a glimpse of Sidharth's sizzling chemistry with Nora Fatehi to the tunes of the revamped version of Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe'. It also features Rakul Preet Singh essaying the role of Sidharth's cop wife.
According to the makers, the refreshing and relatable story in Thank God will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message at the end.
Helmed by Indra Kumar known for films like Dhamaal, Masti, Beta, to name a few, the hilarious slice-of-film film is slated to release in Diwali on October 25, 2022.
