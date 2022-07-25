The Best In Town: Nav Brar

Nav hated denying her clients because of her previous booking. Nevertheless, her clients were constantly persistent to get her appointment in some way or the other. Accordingly, she decided to emerge with a studio so that she could attend to all her clients. Further, her studio's main priority is to possess an excellent outcome for those who like to carry it natural yet glam.

Nav Brar has now turned into a sensation in the region of make-up artistry and has bestowed a modern way to the aspiring artists in the industry. With the thriving increase in her appointments, she was quite dedicated to creating a team that can help her to handle more customers. In June 2019, she inaugurated her make-up studio and academy: Nav Brar Studios & Makeup Academy, in Chandigarh. Her studio encompasses a committed group of senior make-up artists and hairstylists.

Advertisement Advertisement

She is recognized as an artist who acknowledges bestowing personal magic to each bride. She chooses an extraordinary makeover each time to augment the bride's best facial lines. Along with her excellent makeup mastery, it is the extraordinary handling delivered to the clients that render her exceptionally distinguished place in this industry. Once a bride chooses her, Nav makes sure that she looks her best and sways everyone's hearts.

Nav Brar is recognized to accentuate the best in her clients, relying on what suits your personality the most and bestowing you with an extensively gorgeous and graceful makeover to seize everybody's spotlight. Her proficiency has made her position out and excels at what she performs as she comprehends the distinction between her customers and how to remake them into gorgeous brides.

She's received a big title in the industry as she is distinguished for standing out as a devoted professional and verifying herself every time by providing an extraordinary makeover to celebrities, brides, and models. The makeup mood that she chooses is usually graceful and pleasing with creative impressions to make you catch the precise shine. Be it an engagement look or your wedlock day - she will make sure you look the best be it any event. Get her appointment and you can be sure you won't be disheartened.