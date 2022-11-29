The Kashmir Files Row: Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar & Others REACT To IFFI Jury Head’s ‘Vulgar’ Remark

The Kashmir Files Is Not Vulgar But Shows Reality: Darshan Kumar

Furthermore, Darshan Kumar also reacted to Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks about The Kashmir Files and told Filmibeat that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. He said, 'Each one of us has our own opinion of whatever we see or feel. However, we can't deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film that has portrayed the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s exodus. All I want to say is that the film isn't vulgar in any way but shows the real picture to the world'.