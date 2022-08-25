This BTS Picture Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Ponniyin Selvan Sets Will Take Your Breath Away!

When the teaser of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was unveiled on YouTube, netizens could not get enough of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty. Most of the comments that were received on the teaser, were boasting about Aishwarya's heavenly gorgeous look. Amid all the wait for the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan, cinematographer Ravi Varman shared a behind-the-scene picture of Aishwarya Rai and boy, we just cannot take our eyes off her.

In the picture, which Ravi shared on his Instagram handle, Aishwarya is seen striking a pose for the camera along with the cinematographer. Donning a golden orange coloured attire paired with heavy ornaments, Aishwarya looks like a divine beauty.