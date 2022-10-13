Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the ramp with a baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has successfully carved a niche for herself in over two decades of her career. Kareena has not just given us several iconic movies but she has also been a fashion icon for the youth. Interestingly, the Jab We Met actress has also been a pro when it comes to walking the ramp. Yes! Kareena graced the ramp several times over the years as a showstopper during the Lakme Fashion Week. So as Lakme Fashion Week in association with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) is going in full swing, we decided to take a look back at the memory lane when she broke the conventional ramp walk style.

This happened when Kareena walked the ramp flaunting her baby bump at the Lakme Fashion week in 2016. Bebo was five months pregnant with her first son Taimur Ali Khan and she became the showstopper for Sabyasachi. Dishing out complete royal vibes, Kareena was seen wearing a green coloured lehenga with a heavily embroidered kurta. The kurta came with a crew neck and heavy golden thread embroidery with sequins. It was paired with a matching lehenga with a golden border at the bottom. Bebo completed the look with a matching dupatta and silver maang tikka. Kareena looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump while gracing the ramp.